Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $550,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded down $62.49 on Tuesday, hitting $1,630.65. 380,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,901. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,568.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,603.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

