Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

BA stock opened at $188.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.36. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

