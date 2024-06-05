Braze (BRZE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect Braze to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. On average, analysts expect Braze to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. Braze has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BRZE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

