Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 2.4%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.06. 4,120,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,550,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 270,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 148,729 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 574,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 415,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 103,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.