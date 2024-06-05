Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Capital International Investors’ 2nd Largest Position

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 5.8% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 4.98% of Broadcom worth $26,044,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

AVGO stock traded up $70.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,401.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $776.38 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,333.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,224.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

