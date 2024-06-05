Brokerages Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Price Target at $28.40

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.56. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clear Secure by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,342,000 after acquiring an additional 811,586 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 184.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,071,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 695,418 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 258.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 317,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $6,322,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

