Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $90.40

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.4 %

DD opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

