Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price at $141.25

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $123.65 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.11.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.