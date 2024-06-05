Brokerages Set Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Target Price at $30.17

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth about $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Oculis has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $479.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oculis will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

