Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Target Price at C$54.50

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. Insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$52.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$55.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.29.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

