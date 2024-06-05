Brokerages Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Target Price at $33.50

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $1,614,534.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,998,760 shares in the company, valued at $804,460,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $1,614,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,998,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,460,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 603,840 shares of company stock valued at $19,386,823 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 230,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 24.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZWS opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

