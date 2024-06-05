Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $18.47 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $134.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.11. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

