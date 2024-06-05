Brokers Set Expectations for The Middleby Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.07. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.13 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

View Our Latest Report on MIDD

Middleby Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $127.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Middleby has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $161.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $142.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,998,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Middleby by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.