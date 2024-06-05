Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 16,749 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $110,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,297,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,068,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5,304.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 223,788 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,316,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 121,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

