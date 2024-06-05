Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 136,071 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $54,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,476,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 601,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after buying an additional 310,065 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,859,000 after acquiring an additional 178,099 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,383,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 81,823 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.43. 215,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,420. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

