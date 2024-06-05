Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 236,138 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,138 shares during the quarter. OPENLANE accounts for about 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 8.05% of OPENLANE worth $128,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OPENLANE by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after acquiring an additional 399,073 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the third quarter valued at $3,388,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 81,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 60,078 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $706,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on KAR

OPENLANE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. 722,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.