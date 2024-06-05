Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $95.13 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,922 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Restaurant Brands International worth $95,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,236,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,197,000 after buying an additional 357,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,438,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,914,000 after buying an additional 638,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,429,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $243,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.3 %

QSR stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.89. 568,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,849. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.18.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

