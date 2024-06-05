Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 22,832 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.62. 246,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.61. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $180.15 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.