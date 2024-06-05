Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 55,993 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,811,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,993 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises 2.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $218,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.09. 1,255,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,223. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

