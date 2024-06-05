Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 236,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,342,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Waste Connections at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $592,392,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after buying an additional 1,281,418 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,240,000 after buying an additional 809,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,336,000 after buying an additional 631,724 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.1 %

WCN traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.18. 711,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

