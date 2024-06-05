C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 1.2% Higher

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.02. 1,907,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,010,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 317,768 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in C3.ai by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

