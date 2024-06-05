Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $90,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.20. 16,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.85. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.94 and a 1-year high of $749.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.62 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.83.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

