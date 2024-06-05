Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,782. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

