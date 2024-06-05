Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 20th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. 79,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.61.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
