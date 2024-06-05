Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,640. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.