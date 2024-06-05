Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.42. 8,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,783. The company’s fifty day moving average is 15.42 and its 200-day moving average is 15.05. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 13.17 and a 52 week high of 16.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman purchased 16,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at 416,475.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

See Also

