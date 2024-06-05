Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 86,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

