CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Down 24.8 %

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $0.76 on Friday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at $73,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 198,983 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 963,594 shares in the last quarter.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

