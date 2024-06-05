Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,601,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,365,000 after buying an additional 1,313,996 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,736,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,967,000 after buying an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,627,000 after buying an additional 1,872,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,384,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,027,000 after buying an additional 193,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 706,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,311. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.653 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

