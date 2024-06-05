Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $62,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.10. The stock had a trading volume of 228,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

