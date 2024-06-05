Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$110.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$110.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. In other news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total value of C$366,058.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,842 shares of company stock valued at $32,466,827. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$98.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$69.83 and a 12-month high of C$112.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

