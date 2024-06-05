Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

