Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.66

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 298819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

