Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,305 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.07% of Etsy worth $662,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Etsy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Etsy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,056. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

