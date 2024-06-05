Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934,304 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.07% of Marriott International worth $709,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 323,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $64,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $232.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.03 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.41.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

View Our Latest Report on MAR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.