Capital International Investors Has $1.13 Billion Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.31% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $1,132,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $43.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1,449.92. The company had a trading volume of 69,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,341.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,249.49.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

