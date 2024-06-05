Capital International Investors Has $494.35 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565,657 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $494,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,941 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $59,997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 100,188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,487,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,815 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,780,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 5,427,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,276. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

