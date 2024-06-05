Capital International Investors Sells 1,583,843 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,583,843 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.57% of NetApp worth $466,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NetApp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.84. 1,489,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

