Capital International Investors Sells 3,648,306 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,815,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,648,306 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Vale were worth $1,218,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Vale by 1,422.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after buying an additional 8,022,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vale by 21.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after buying an additional 3,092,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 49,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 2,435,459 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Vale by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after buying an additional 2,220,317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 112.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 2,115,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. 17,306,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,826,893. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

