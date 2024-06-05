Capital International Investors Sells 686,725 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 686,725 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.55% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $552,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,260,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 102,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 204,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

