Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.66. 4,945,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,370,166. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.