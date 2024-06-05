Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,409. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $187.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.30 and its 200-day moving average is $282.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.