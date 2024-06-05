Capital International Ltd. CA Reduces Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Endava by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in Endava by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Endava Price Performance

NYSE DAVA traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. 378,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,488. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.