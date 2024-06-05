Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 1,474 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 112.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RRX traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.21. The stock had a trading volume of 261,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,649. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average of $152.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.