Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 247 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Capital International Investors increased its position in Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CE stock traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $147.44. 152,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,239. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

