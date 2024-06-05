Capital International Sarl Boosts Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in NICE were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in NICE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.92.

NICE Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NICE stock traded down $10.44 on Wednesday, reaching $160.46. 2,623,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.10. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

