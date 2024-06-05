Capital International Sarl Boosts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $508,006,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,212,000 after purchasing an additional 463,594 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,980,000 after acquiring an additional 283,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.63. 1,920,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.