Capital International Sarl Buys 61,836 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,836 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.07% of AES worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. FMR LLC lifted its position in AES by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AES by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AES by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,128 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in AES by 18,505.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AES by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Up 2.1 %

AES stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

