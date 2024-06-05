Capital International Sarl Has $7.99 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 42,998 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 110,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,685,182 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $199,448,000 after acquiring an additional 286,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,734,417 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $116,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,452,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

