Capital International Sarl Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $4,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of MU traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,844,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,244,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $133.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,822,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

